Deion Sanders and Colorado had a great start to the season with three consecutive victories against TCU, Nebraska, and Colorado State. At that time, the Buffaloes were the biggest surprise in college football.

However, the free fall began with a tough 42-6 defeat to Oregon. After the game against the Ducks, Colorado lost to USC, won against Arizona State, but the massive blow came with Stanford when they let go of a 29-0 halftime lead.

Now, the crisis continues as Coach Prime and his players lost 26-19 at home against Oregon State. For the first time in a long time, the former star of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers took responsibility for what’s happening.

“This is hard. The reason it’s so hard is because you know you’re capable of doing better. Playing better, performing better, calling better games and coaching better on my behalf. You are coming up short, when you have enough to get the job done. It’s painful. It hurts myself, the team and all the coaches and fans.”

Will Colorado play a bowl game this season?

At the beginning of the season, that goal seemed within reach thanks to four wins in their first six games. Now, with a record of 4-5, things have become much more complicated for Colorado.

Colorado need two more victories to become bowl eligible. The major issue is that their schedule has a brutal ending. After playing at home against Arizona, the Buffaloes have to visit Washington State and Utah.

How much money Deion Sanders makes at Colorado?

A few months ago, Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado. Most of that money came from fans donations who wanted a star leading the program. They believed.

In his first season, Coach Prime will make at least $5.5 million. It’s the biggest contract in program’s history. Of course, there are a lot of incentives which could boost the final number.