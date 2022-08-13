Denver Broncos play against Dallas Cowboys for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Denver Broncos vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US

Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at Empower Field at Mile High on August 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). Visitors expect this to be their big season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Denver Broncos are like new, the franchise was bought and also the team has a new quarterback, Russell Wilson. Things could be different for the Broncos this year after so many struggling seasons.

The Dallas Cowboys didn't have to make any big trades during the offseason and it's unlikely they'll make any special trades during the preseason, but the Cowboys backups want to show they have the talent to earn a starting job.

Denver Broncos vs Dallas Cowboys: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado.

Denver Broncos vs Dallas Cowboys: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Denver Broncos vs Dallas Cowboys: Storylines

The Denver Broncos were sold to one of the Walmart owners for $4.65 billion, that sale was a record as no other sports team in the world has been bought for that much money. But the Broncos must focus and leave the finances to the front office, they must get back to the playoffs and end the almost seven-year drought.

The Dallas Cowboys are ready to play another season with Dak Prescott as their starter and little to no changes to their offensive line. The Cowboys made it to the 2022 playoffs but lost to the 49ers in the Wild Card Round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Denver Broncos vs Dallas Cowboys in the U.S.

Denver Broncos vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions And Odds

Denver Broncos are home favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.57 moneyline that will pay $157 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a new quarterback but he won’t play on the preseason. Dallas Cowboys are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.45 moneyline. The totals are offered at 35.5 points. The best pick for this NFL preseason game is: Over 35.5

BetMGM Denver Broncos -3.5 / 1.57 Totals 35.5 Dallas Cowboys +3.5 / 2.45

