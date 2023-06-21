The New Orleans Saints will have a new starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season. Derek Carr left the Raiders this offseason to join the NFC South squad, and now one of his new teammates has talked about his arrival with a surprising desire: to send him ‘back to Las Vegas’ this same year.

The NFC South will see a lot of new faces this campaign as Panthers, Buccaneers, and Saints have all signed new quarterbacks to lead their offenses. New Orleans wanted to acquire a veteran player, and Derek Carr was available in the free agency for them.

At the end of the 2022 season, the Raiders made the decision to release the former Fresno State player after failing to find a trade partner. Carr is now faced with a significant challenge ahead, as the club expects him to achieve immediate success and lead them to win the division once again.

Cameron Jordan says he wants to send Derek Carr ‘back to Las Vegas’

One of the most surprising moves of this offseason was Derek Carr’s arrival in New Orleans. The team has been struggling to find a reliable quarterback ever since Drew Brees’ departure, so they have high hopes for what the former Raiders player can bring to the table.

After nine years, Carr will play for a new team, as he was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders from 2014 to 2022. He’s getting to know his new teammates, who already wants to send the quarterback back to where he came from.

“I expect a Super Bowl,” Cameron Jordan said. “I expect to take Derek Carr, DC4, back to Vegas where he just left and have a return run at the Super Bowl.”

This season, Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which serves as the home stadium for the Raiders. If Carr leads his new team to victory and secures the Vince Lombardi trophy at his former home, it would undoubtedly be tough moment for the Silver and Black fans.