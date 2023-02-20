Derek Carr's exit from the Las Vegas Raiders shocked everybody, but David, the quarterback's brother, has now revealed the real reason why the team decided to cut him so quickly.

An era has ended for the Las Vegas Raiders. After eight years with Derek Carr as their quarterback, the team abruptly decided to cut him. Now, his older brother David has revealed the real reason behind the front office's decision.

The 2022 NFL season was the last one for Derek Carr with the Raiders. He was selected as a 1st-round pick by the AFC West team in 2014, but both parties were not comfortable with each other recently and that's why they agreed to take different paths.

Derek now finds himself searching for a suitable landing spot after becoming a free agent due to his no-trade clause with the Raiders. His older brother David has shed light on the real reason why Las Vegas cut him, and it's a surprising revelation

David Carr shares the truth about Derek's exit from the Raiders

David Carr entered the league as the 1st-overall pick of the 2002 NFL Draft. In 2012 he decided to quit football, but two years later he saw how his brother Derek was also selected in the 1st round by the Raiders.

After spending eight years with the Raiders, Derek Carr requested his exit and Las Vegas agreed to it. But now, David has revealed the real reason why his brother was released by the AFC West team ahead of the 2023 season.

"It's been a tough scenario," David said on a recent episode of "NFL Total Access"."I think the biggest thing for Derek is, why it didn't work out with the Las Vegas Raiders -- he was excited at the beginning [with] Josh McDaniels -- but there was just a difference of opinion as far as how to run offensive football and how to play offensive football. When you're a veteran quarterback, you've got veteran guys, they want some control at the line of scrimmage, they want to be able to utilize their superpower."

Before the end of the 2022 season, Mark Davis, the owner of the Raiders, expressed his support for Josh McDaniels' continuity, but he didn't mention anything about Derek Carr. This gave fans an idea of who would be staying with the team for the 2023 campaign, and it turned out that the head coach was the one who kept his job.