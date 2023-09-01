Throughout this offseason, running backs faced difficulties in securing the deals they desired. It wasn’t just productive players looking for improved contracts; even the focal points of their offenses encountered obstacles in obtaining multi-year extensions as initially expected, something that Derrick Henry briefly experienced himself.

Henry was tagged by the Tennessee Titans in 2020, but he was able to get an extension. Recognizing the challenging market of fellow running backs who were franchise tagged this year, Henry took the initiative to create a group chat among the top players before the start of training camps to unite their efforts in improving the value of their position.

Prime examples of this were Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, who both played central roles in the Giants‘ and Raiders’ offenses, respectively. Despite their significance, their teams franchise tagged them due to their inability to reach long-term agreements, ultimately leaving them with improved one-season deals.

Derrick Henry Discusses the Running Back Market

Henry finds himself in the final year of his existing contract with the Titans. Considering his importance to their offense, it’s not illogic to think he could have another stellar season as he has been used to. He may be in the same situation than Jacobs and Barkley a year from now, so it makes even more sense he stands by the running backs to receive better compensation.

Henry emphasized his posture during an interview with Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. He stated: “Have you all witnessed it? I’m pretty sure you all have. So yes, just trying to show that we are valuable as any other position. They use us in commercials and all over the place. And we just want our share due.”

Notably, Henry holds the distinction of having the highest cap hit among NFL running backs this season at $16.3 million. This type of figure is going to be less frequent in the future based on how teams are valuing the position. However, there is no denying that he is more needed for his offense than any other running back in the league.

How Old Is Derrick Henry?

Derrick Henry is 29 years old.