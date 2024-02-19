Derrick Henry’s time with the Tennessee Titans might have come to an end. Now, the elite running back is set to hit the free agency market, and there’s a top-tier team in the AFC patiently waiting to sign him.

With the end of the 2023 NFL season, the Titans face a huge problem. Derrick Henry, who has been their best player in recent years, is set to become a free agent, and it seems like the AFC South team is ready to part ways with him.

Now, everybody is waiting for Derrick Henry to decide what his next step will be. The running back is set to receive several offers, but there’s one special team that is ready to do everything to sign him this offseason.

Report: Ravens could reactivate their plan to sign Derrick Henry

All the 32 teams are preparing for the upcoming season. There are numerous top players that will become free agents soon, and some clubs are preparing their offers to bolster their rosters with them.

One of the most attractive names during this free agency will be Derrick Henry’s. The 30-year-old running back is set to leave the Titans, as the team’s plan is to undergo a huge rebuild with a younger roster.

Certainly, numerous teams will vie for the opportunity to sign Henry, but the player now holds his future in his own hands. He will decide which offer is the best, not only in monetary terms but also in terms of which club is the most competitive.

Fortunately for Henry, there’s one 2025 Super Bowl contender that is really interested in his services. The Baltimore Ravens want to bolster their offense with the running back in order to help Lamar Jackson in the upcoming campaign.

According to reports, the AFC North squad is really interested in signing an elite running back for the 2024 season. Last year, they tried to trade for Henry, but the Titans rejected their offer.

Now, rumors suggest that the Ravens will reactivate their plan to sign the 4-time Pro Bowler. They view the running back position as a crucial component of their game plan, and Henry, who has been a remarkable player in recent years, would be the perfect fit for them.

How close are the Ravens to signing Derrick Henry?

Signing Derrick Henry won’t be easy for the Ravens. Heading into the 2024 NFL season, Baltimore finds itself with a cap space deficit of $-371,556, meaning they must clear some space for the running back’s arrival.

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are set to become free agents, so it makes sense that the Ravens are targeting a top-tier running back to replace them and assume the RB1 role if they both depart.