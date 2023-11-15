Deshaun Watson is out for the rest of the season with the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns got an impressive 33-31 victory on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, but the win came at a very high cost. This Tuesday, it has been confirmed that quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the rest of the season due to an injury on his right shoulder.

“Deshaun Watson underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half of Sunday’s 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Imaging on his left ankle revealed a high-ankle sprain. In addition, postgame, Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half.”

Despite a stellar performance to overcome a 14-point deficit, Watson will no longer be able to help the Browns in their quest to conquer the AFC North against the Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland are trying to win the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

“An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid. It has been determined that his injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage.”

When will Deshaun Watson return with the Browns?

Deshaun Watson has been officially placed on season-ending injured reserve and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season. However, the Browns will have to make a Super Bowl run without their franchise quarterback.

Who will replace Deshaun Watson?

PJ Walker will replace Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. The next challenge is tremendous facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Sunday in a crucial AFC North matchup.

Walker has already played in five games this season including two starts. He has 618 passing yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. In a very important stat, PJ has been sacked seven times.

Who is PJ Walker?

PJ Walker is 28 years old and entered the NFL after being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. He played college football at Temple, where he crossed paths with coach Matt Rhule.

Walker initially struggled to find success in the NFL and took a chance in the XFL. In 2020, the Carolina Panthers signed him to a two-year contract at the explicit request of Rhule, who was the head coach of the team at that time.

In 2022, PJ Walker extended his agreement for another year with the Panthers and played several games as a replacement for Baker Mayfield. In 2023, he signed a contract with the Chicago Bears but was released after only five months. Now, he has a massive opportunity with the Browns.

Will the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs?

The Cleveland Browns have a 6-3 record as part of the toughest division in the NFL: the AFC North. It’s going to be an amazing race with the Baltimore Ravens (7-3), the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4).

After the game at home against the Steelers on Sunday, the Browns have this remaining schedule: @Denver, @Rams, Jacksonville, Chicago, @Houston, Jets and @Cincinnati.

A 10-7 record might be enough to win the division or at least get a spot as a wild card teams. With their impressive defense, the Browns could reach the playoffs without Deshaun Watson. It’s important to remember they’ve already lost running back, Nick Chubb.