Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers meet in a Week 18 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Ford Field on January 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). One last big game at home to show off before the regular season ends.

The Lions have nothing to fight for in the regular season as the team could close out the regular season with the worst NFC record at 2-13-1. Saddly the season was a failure since that Jared Goff came to the team from the Rams.

Green Bay Packers are in the best possible position after they beat the Vikings in Week 17 at home. That victory gave the Packers the NFC's No. 1 Seed, now the team need not worry if the Rams win.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: Storylines

The Lions started the season with a 33-41 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home, but the worst came later, the team lost another seven games before Bye Week 9 for a total of 8 losses in the first half of the season. After the bye week the team lost two more games and tied one against the Steelers. The first victory of the season for the Lions was in Week 13 against the Vikings at home 29-27, and the second and final victory for the team was against the Cardinals in Week 15. After that recent victory the Lions lost two back-to-back games against Falcons and Seahawks.

Green Bay Packers are playing the last game of the regular season and it is likely that they will use a big amount of backups in Week 18. The Packers have two winning streaks in the regular season, one of seven consecutive weeks and the current winning streak of five wins. The last time the Packers won a game on the road was against the Ravens 31-30, before that victory away from home the team had lost three consecutive games on the road, especially the first game of the season against the Saints in New Orleans 3-38.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions And Odds

Detroit Lions are underdogs at home with +3 ATS and +148 moneyline at FanDuel, they know the visitors will use backups to play but the home team defense is still weak. Green Bay Packers are favorites to win by -3 points and -158 moneyline. The totals is offered at 44.5. The best pick for this NFL game is: OVER 44.5.



FanDuel Detroit Lions +3 / +148 Totals 44.5 Green Bay Packers -3 / -158

* Odds via FanDuel