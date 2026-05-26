De’Von Achane sets high expectations for Dolphins following his contract extension

The Miami Dolphins, currently in the middle of a rebuilding process, will have De'Von Achane as one of their main offensive weapons.

The Miami Dolphins no longer have Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, or even Mike McDaniel. Rebuilding has seemingly arrived in South Florida; however, De’Von Achane still allows himself to dream of winning the AFC East as soon as possible and without taking longer than necessary.

“I’m not trying to hear ‘we rebuilding for two years,’” the running back said on The Set podcast with Terron Armstead. “I ain’t trying to do it. Most definitely, I want to win the division, we gotta win the playoff game. I ain’t even going to say we’re going be trying to win the championship, but we just got to get those things first.”

Achane recently made headlines in Miami after signing a four-year contract extension. During that span, he will look to bring this team back into the NFL elite and, why not, make another run at the Super Bowl.

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Dolphins want to return to the top of the NFL

The Miami Dolphins haven’t tasted Super Bowl glory in a really long time, with their last championship coming all the way back on January 13, 1974, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 in Super Bowl VIII. Since those legendary 1970s teams, the postseason has brought mostly heartbreak for Dolphins fans.

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs.

Their most recent playoff appearance ended in a rough defeat during the 2023 AFC Wild Card round, where they had to play in freezing weather at Arrowhead Stadium and dropped a 26-7 decision to the Kansas City Chiefs on January 13, 2024.

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Achane will be the main weapon for Miami

As the Miami Dolphins transition into a completely new era, De’Von Achane is locked in to be the absolute focal point of the offense, serving as the ultimate security blanket on the ground for Malik Willis. With the passing game undergoing a massive identity shift under Willis—who will rely heavily on Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert as his primary weapons on the outside—Achane’s role becomes even more crucial.

While the defense focuses on containing those deep threats downfield, Achane’s elite vision and explosive rushing ability will carry the load, wearing down defensive fronts and setting the tempo to completely ease the pressure off his new quarterback’s shoulders.