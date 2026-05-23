Jeff Hafley trusts he can maximize the talent of Dolphins’ new QB, Malik Willis

Jeff Hafley and Malik Willis are the faces of these new Miami Dolphins heading into the 2026 NFL season.

The 2026 NFL season will be a turning point in South Florida. The arrivals of Jeff Hafley and Malik Willis signal a complete 180-degree shift for the Miami Dolphins, who are eager to move past their disappointing recent campaigns in the AFC East.

That said, much is expected from what the new quarterback can deliver for this team. However, coach Hafley made his primary plans for Willis clear to the press.

“My main focus for him right now is to learn the scheme, get to know the players and not overdo the whole leadership thing,” the head coach said recently, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I mean, I think that’s my job and [the coaches’] job right now, so he can focus on becoming the best quarterback and the best player and the best teammate he can be.”

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Willis knows what he has to offer, though he also laments not having all of his weapons at his disposal, such as Jaylen Waddle, who left for the Denver Broncos. The former Packers standout envisions a symbiotic relationship with his coach to achieve great results.

Head coach Jeff Hafley of the Miami Dolphins.

“It’s about building trust,” Willis said. “I mean, every play we go out there, whether it’s calling the play, whether it’s executing the play, whether it’s making sure somebody else can get lined up, you build that over time. I don’t think you just put somebody in a position to say, ‘OK, you’re the leader now.’ You got to earn that.”

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Hafley and Willis bring prior Green Bay connection to new team

The existing chemistry between Jeff Hafley and Malik Willis from their time together in Green Bay could be a massive shortcut for South Florida’s success. Having already shared a locker room with the Packers, the head coach and quarterback enter this new chapter with a built-in mutual trust and a shared football vocabulary.

This established connection is expected to streamline the offensive installation, allowing Willis to command the system with confidence from day one while helping Hafley quickly instill his culture across the entire roster.

Early challenges await Miami

Miami faces a brutal gauntlet to open the regular season, kicking off with three consecutive matchups against powerhouse opponents. The Dolphins hit the road for back-to-back high-stakes away games, traveling to face the Raiders on September 13th before flying out to the West Coast for a grueling clash against the 49ers on September 20th.

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The team finally returns home on September 27th, but there will be no breathing room as they host the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in a high-profile showdown that will serve as an early litmus test for their postseason aspirations.