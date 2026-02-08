Did Bad Bunny sing any song in English at the 2026 Super Bowl LX halftime show?

Although Bad Bunny became the first Latino and Spanish-speaking artist to headline a Super Bowl, many fans wondered whether he would perform any of his songs in English, especially since his albums are primarily in his native language.

His chosen setlist was a nostalgic journey for fans of the Puerto Rican singer, featuring not only his biggest hits but also some of the most sentimental tracks of his career. Some were even hoping for songs like “La Canción” and “Amorfoda”.

As expected, it was no surprise that he shone on the Levi’s Stadium stage. His performance spanned every style, from reggaeton to his Grammy-winning latest album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos“, which blends salsa and other genres.

Did Bad Bunny perform only Spanish songs at the halftime show?

When Bad Bunny took the stage for the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi’s Stadium, he delivered a set that stayed true to his roots, performing a lineup of Spanish‑language songs without singing in English.

The performance celebrated his cultural identity and global influence, aligning with the expectation that he would highlight his core catalog rather than pivot to English‑language material.

Fans and observers had speculated about the possible setlist ahead of time, and a number of Spanish‑language tracks were widely discussed as likely inclusions, such as “Tití Me Preguntó”, “Safaera”, “Baile Inolvidable”, “MONACO” and others spanning his career.

The fully Spanish set underscored his decision to present a culturally resonant performance that connected with audiences around the world and reinforced his identity as a leading figure in Latin music on one of the biggest stages in entertainment.