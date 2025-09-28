Bad Bunny will perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime show: Who was the last non-American to do it?

Trending topics:
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny will be the performer for the Super Bowl LX halftime show, raising the question of who was the last non-American artist to sing at the event.

By Ignacio Cairola

Bad Bunny, the performer of the Super Bowl LX
© Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty ImagesBad Bunny, the performer of the Super Bowl LX

Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LX, which will feature the two playoff finalists of the 2025 NFL season. His appearance, confirmed months before the big game, raises the question of who was the last non-American artist to take that stage.

The Super Bowl is an event no one wants to miss. Fans, sponsors, teams, and artists all converge on a special night. The upcoming edition will take place on February 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, with only the AFC and NFC champions yet to be decided.

Throughout history, multiple artists and stars from different music genres have performed at the Super Bowl halftime show. Many have been American, but others were born abroad and still took part in the event due to their close ties to U.S. culture.

Who was the last non-American artist to perform at the Super Bowl?

The last non-American artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show was none other than Rihanna. The Barbados-born singer performed in 2023, on the night the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Three years later, Bad Bunny will reclaim the title of a non-U.S.-born artist on the Super Bowl stage. The Vega Baja native will perform following two editions that featured Kendrick Lamar and SZA in 2025, and Usher with Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and H.E.R. in 2024.

A surprising decision

The choice of Bad Bunny as the halftime show headliner has surprised more than a few fans, as the Puerto Rican singer had said in a September interview that he would not be willing to perform in the continental United States as part of his upcoming world tour due to concerns about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

