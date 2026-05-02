Diego Pavia’s contract with Ravens didn’t include signing bonus: Why is that?

The Baltimore Ravens seized the opportunity to get Heisman finalist Diego Pavia after he went undrafted. First they invited him to the mini-camp, but shortly after they flat out signed him to a contract.

Pavia is now signed to the Ravens’ 90-man offseason roster. However, his contract has no guarantees, according to many reports, including Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Pavia got no signing bonus and no guarantees in his salary.

Basically, the only financial security that Pavia has is if he gets seriously injured and lands him on injured reserve. If not, this is basically the best deal possible for the Ravens. It’s a prove-it-and-get-paid deal for Pavia.

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Ravens updated QB depth chart

Lamar Jackson is obviously the QB1 of the team. He is backed up by Tyler ‘Snoop‘ Huntley, Diego Pavia, and Joe Fagnano. Hence, it’s a battle between Fagnano and Pavia to stay as the team’s third-tier quarterback.

Diego Pavia will Pitch on Option and still go get a block 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wv9gh94aE1 — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) September 7, 2025

Pavia has one key aspect that could get him the QB3 job over Fagnano. Jackson is highly mobile, just as Snoop Huntley. Pavia fits the mold on being mobile, while Fagnano is considered more of a pure pocket passer.

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Pavia’s pros and cons

A highly competitive, dual-threat QB, Pavia had 826 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 2025 with Vanderbilt. He was very effective at extending plays and on designed runs. That fits perfectly for the Ravens.

However, Pavia is just 5’9″ and 200 lbs, considered way too undersized for NFL quarterback standards. He also lacks arm strength. Pavia also has some turnover issues. For instance, he had eight interceptions and five games with under 200 passing yards.