NY Rangers could prolong Vincent Trocheck’s stay with Mike Sullivan as trade offers are deemed insufficient

Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers are leaving no stone unturned, exploring every option to make the most out of a potential trade involving Vincent Trocheck. On that note, there is a real possibility that the Blueshirts keep their veteran center on Broadway for an extended period in the NHL.

Although Sullivan warned the Rangers with a blunt statement about Trocheck and the trade deadline rumors, New York is still making up its mind. It will be a seller, but it won’t simply give away its assets to the first shopper that comes through the door. Instead, the Rangers want to be paid accordingly.

In an NHL market with very little options when it comes to centers, the Blueshirts know they hold the cards. Moreover, because Trocheck’s contract with the Rangers has him in town for three more years, New York has no hurry to ship him away unless an offer worth its time pops up. If all else fails, Sullivan and company could keep Trocheck around, and shop him again later on. Of course, the Rangers could be entering a whole different market by then.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“[The Rangers] could decide to punt the Trocheck move to the summer, when Trocheck’s 12-team NTC goes down to 10 on July 1. Trocheck is a pro so staying another few months won’t change him,” Daily Faceoff’s Arthur Staple reported on his X account.

Vincent Trocheck #16 of the NY Rangers

Advertisement

The risk and reward for the Rangers

For the Rangers, the reward in waiting lies in the fact that they will have two more options to negotiate with as the no trade clause wipes off two NHL organizations from its list. However, the risk may far outweigh it.

Advertisement

see also Mike Sullivan makes strong admission about NY Rangers amid trade deadline rumors

“As one team exec said to me this morning, it’s definitely a sellers’ market right now. Prices are sky high for the buyers,” Pierre LeBrun reported. “Not an over abundance of players available, either.”

Advertisement

If the selling teams are indeed setting the prices ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, then New York could receive a king’s ransom for Trocheck. The Rangers’ veteran is widely seen as the top center available in a market that is growing short of goods, especially after the Toronto Maple Leafs confirmed a trade with the Colorado Avalanche involving Nicolas Roy.

New York may not face a better scenario in July

Now may be the best time for New York to trade Trocheck. Prices could continue to rise, and with the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the horizon, rival front offices may be willing to overpay for a veteran of Trocheck’s caliber.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the Rangers will likely have more potential trade partners in the offseason, the market frenzy won’t be as intense; in July, the start of the next season feels distant, and the Stanley Cup won’t be on the line for nearly a year. Provided the right offer arrives at 4 Penn Plaza, the site of the World’s Most Famous Arena, the Blueshirts would be wise to pounce on it.

SurveyShould New York trade Trocheck before trade deadline? Should New York trade Trocheck before trade deadline? already voted 0 people