NY Rangers may not trade Vincent Trocheck to Wild, Hurricanes, Red Wings or any Stanley Cup contender before NHL deadline

The trade speculation around Vincent Trocheck continues to grow as the NHL deadline approaches, with the New York Rangers reportedly fielding interest from several teams. However, general manager Chris Drury, might not be ready to ultimately trigger the move.

According to a report from Emily Kaplan, the Rangers may not feel pressured to rush a decision despite the growing market for the veteran. “Rangers GM Chris Drury has told peers that because he has Trocheck under contract for three more seasons, he doesn’t necessarily have to do anything now. That could just be posturing.”

The information highlights the leverage New York could hold in negotiations, as Trocheck’s contract gives the organization flexibility in deciding whether to move him now or keep him as part of their core.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the NY Rangers trade Vincent Trocheck?

The NY Rangers seem to be ready to trade Vincent Trocheck as the level of interest across the league suggests discussions could intensify before the deadline.

Teams looking to contend for the Stanley Cup may see Trocheck as a valuable addition. With several potential suitors involved and the Rangers in no immediate rush, the situation remains one to watch closely as the trade deadline draws nearer.

Advertisement

Right now, there is an offer from the Minnesota Wild, but the NY Rangers are not convinced yet. In this scenario, the door is open for many teams to make a splash and, Drury’s argument of patience might just be a move to add pressure.

Advertisement