Dolphins’ defensive stars could be on the move after Chris Grier’s firing and Mike McDaniel announcement￼

The Miami Dolphins are literally having a Halloween to remember. It all started with the announcement of the firing of Chris Grier, now former general manager of the team. It was also joined by the announcement that head coach Mike McDaniel will stay until the end of the season, at least. Now, it seems like various defensive stars could be on the move, and they know it.

According to the Miami Herald, pass rushers Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Matt Judon know that they are probably going elsewhere very soon. “I understand the business of football,” Chubb said to the media. “But at the end of the day, I love these guys. I got the C on my shirt for a reason.” Phillips also said, “It’s out of my control. I would love to stay here. But if I get traded I get traded.”

The Dolphins are one of the worst defenses in football and the names that could go are not easy to replace. Chubb, Phillips, and Judon have combined for seven sacks this season. They also combine for six Pro Bowls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As if the Dolphins could afford losing their few good defensive players…

While Chubb, Phillips and Judon have been somewhat underwhelming this season, the fact of the matter is that if they are on good rosters, they could be a formidable asset. The Dolphins are just a mess defensively.

Bradley Chubb – Miami Dolphins

Advertisement

The Dolphins have allowed 21 or more points in all but one game. Not only that, the offense has scored eight or less in three games. Hence, the awful 2-7 record. They are an offense that doesn’t score and a defense that allows points. The worst mix of football possible and what has Mike McDaniel in a precarious situation.

Advertisement

Which teams are looking for pass rushers?

The Ravens traded away Odafe Oweh to the Chargers and also saw a season-ending injury hit defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike. They could definitely be eyeing some pass rushers. The Jacksonville Jaguars are also rumored to be looking for a playmaker in their defensive line.

Advertisement

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles lost their best pass rusher, Za’Darius Smith, due to retirement. A team that is not getting to the quarterback right now, they would be eager to bring a heavy name into their trenches.