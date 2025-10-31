Miami Dolphins take bold action on Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel after blowout loss to Ravens

The Miami Dolphins are done. After another blowout loss, this time to the Ravens, the team opted to part ways with general manager Chris Grier, which puts pressure into head coach Mike McDaniel‘s job.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Chris Grier will end his tenure as GM of the team effective immediately. With Grier as GM, Miami reached the playoffs three times.

Schefter also stated that Mike McDaniel will remain as the Dolphins head coach for the remainder of the season. McDaniel, who has a 10-16 record since 2024, has been in the hot seat for a while now.

McDaniel is not the only one that could be on borrowed time

When a new GM comes, usually that means he molds the team to his liking. Hence, usually a new HC is appointed, but also that could mean a new quarterback is either signed or drafted. Quite frankly, it wouldn’t be shocking to put Tua Tagovailoa‘s future into question.

For instance, against the Ravens, he threw 25/40 for 261 yards and one awful interception. In 2025, not only is he 2-7, but he is leading the NFL with 11 interceptions. For a QB whose trait is to be accurate, having more than one pick a game is just unacceptable.

Why keep McDaniel for the rest of the season?

McDaniel has lost the plot and his team isn’t working. Plus, every team seems to play harder than the Dolphins. With plenty of players rumored to be on the trade block, it seems like the Dolphins could be looking to stack picks for next year’s draft.

But then, why keep McDaniel? Why are the Dolphins not putting someone as interim head coach? Well, basically it could be a hidden part of a tanking move by the Dolphins, as having McDaniel on borrowed time is pretty much guarantee of losing many games.