There’s a lot of uncertainty about what the Miami Dolphins could achieve this season. Now, the AFC East club has suffered a major setback with a key offensive weapon, but they’ve eased Tua Tagovailoa’s concerns by signing a new player to strengthen the roster.

On Wednesday, General Manager Chris Grier revealed that running back Jaylen Wright may not be ready for Week 1. While the team expects De’Von Achane to play in the season opener, his status also remains uncertain for now.

This is obviously not an ideal situation for Tua Tagovailoa. However, the front office responded by adding depth, as Jeff Wilson has agreed to join the team’s practice squad.

The running back position is giving Miami a hard time

With De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright questionable due to injuries, the Dolphins needed to bring in another running back. The club’s depth at the position is far from solid and has quickly become a major issue.

Achane and Wright are the team’s top options, but their injuries raise significant concern. Behind them are Ollie Gordon II and Alexander Mattison, though the latter has been placed on injured reserve.

Even though Wilson was signed earlier this offseason, he is no stranger to the Dolphins. He spent the past three years with the team in a third-string role, and now has a real chance to take on a more prominent role with Achane and Wright dealing with injuries.

In three seasons, Wilson has logged 141 carries for 637 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also a reliable pass-catching option, and with uncertainty surrounding Miami’s starters, he now has the opportunity to prove his worth as a solid RB3 when elevated from the practice squad.

