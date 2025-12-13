Tua Tagovailoa to get key Dolphins teammate back after Week 14 injury scare

As surprising as it may sound, the Miami Dolphins are still alive in the 2025 NFL season. Fortunately for Tua Tagovailoa, he has regained a key teammate for this late playoff push following a scary injury suffered in Week 14.

The Dolphins face a crucial Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the AFC North contender enters the game as the favorite, Miami has received a significant boost with the return of an important offensive weapon.

Ahead of the showdown with Pittsburgh, the Dolphins released their injury report, which brought encouraging news. Running back De’Von Achane was listed without an injury designation, indicating he is available to play on Monday Night Football.

Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Achane will suit up, though he stopped short of saying whether the dynamic back will start. He suffered a ribs injury in Week 14, but it was not as serious to sideline him for the match against Pittsburgh.

What do the Dolphins need to reach the playoffs?

Miami’s playoff hopes are still alive, but the path is narrow. A 6–7 record has made the final stretch of the season particularly challenging. Further more, they depend on other results to advance to the next round.

The Dolphins currently sit 11th in the AFC standings and remain in the Wild Card hunt. They trail teams such as the Colts, Ravens, and Chiefs, while also needing favorable results involving the Chargers, Bills, and Texans in the coming weeks.

According to the NFL playoff picture, Miami currently has less than a one percent chance of reaching the postseason. A win over the Steelers in Week 15 would slightly improve those odds, but the Dolphins still need several outcomes to break their way to remain in contention.

An AFC East title is already out of reach for McDaniel’s squad. However, in Week 15, the Patriots face the Bills, and Miami will be rooting for New England. A Buffalo loss combined with a Dolphins victory over Pittsburgh would help keep Miami’s late playoff push alive.