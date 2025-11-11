NFL News: Dolphins make two more personnel changes after parting with GM Chris Grier

The Miami Dolphins are cleaning house. After firing Chris Grier as their general manager, they are still making changes on their personnel. The rebuild is still taking names out of the front office.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Dolphins have parted ways with co-directors of player personnel Anthony Hunt and also Adam Engroff. The front office is getting a full reset, it seems.

It seems like Miami will change not only general manager, but also scouts and all player-related things. It’s a brand-new era. Or at least that’s what the team wants and hopes for.

How much will the roster change?

Mike McDaniel was not fired. He was given the chance to at least coach until the end of the season. However, his job is still in jeopardy. Now, the fact that the Dolphins not only won, but dominated a tough rival like the Bills plays in favor of McDaniel. In the end, the rumors say that McDaniel will stay if the players take his side. Winning in dominating fashion against the Bills is a good way to go.

Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins

McDaniel’s specialty is the run game and he obliterated a bad run defense from Buffalo. Running back De’Von Achane had 22 carries for 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns. However, the defense also stood out as the unit held MVP Josh Allen to just 13 points.

Tua is still a problem though

The Tua Tagovailoa experiment might be in the dying days. Even if McDaniel stays and the team is looking at least frisky, Tagovailoa is not helping. Against Buffalo, he threw 15-21 for 173 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Tua now leads the NFL in interceptions with 13 and ranks 17th in passing yards, which is the least amount for any QB with 10 games played this season. In fact, 12 quarterbacks that have played nine or eight games have surpassed Tagovailoa in yards. While McDaniel might stay, Tua’s spot is really a decision the team must consider.