Jaelan Phillips throws subtle shade at Dolphins after great Eagles debut vs Packers

After a winning debut with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Green Bay Packers, Jaelan Phillips took the time to throw shade to his former team, the Miami Dolphins.

Bruno Milano

Jaelan Phillips #15 of the Miami Dolphins
Jaelan Phillips #15 of the Miami Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football and thanks in part to a big debut game for Jaelan Phillips. After the game, the player took a shot against his former team, the Miami Dolphins.

Phillips said that getting traded to Philadelphia was “literally the greatest thing that has happened to me in my whole life, probably.” Talk about ill-will towards the Dolphins.

“I felt amazing energy from the guys. There is just an air of confidence, and everybody played together. We had a great game, obviously, super gritty,” Phillips said.

Jaelan Phillips brought instant results for the Eagles

The Phillips trade is already looking like a home run. Phillips played 52 snaps and racked up seven pressures, six tackles, two QB hits and a fumble recovery. He also sealed the win for Philadelphia as he stuffed Packers‘ running back Josh Jacobs on a 4&1 with a minute and a half to go.

Phillips went from a 3-7 team to a defending Super Bowl champion who is still fighting to go back to back. Thanks to Phillips, now the Eagles are 7-2 and got a big win at none other than Lambeau Field.

Eagles’ new star dazzles Nick Sirianni in win over Packers

Philadelphia’s defense is a wrecking crew

The Packers have a talented offense and they are a strong team at Lambeau Field. The Eagles, off a bye, were prepared, dynamic, and allowed only seven points that came with less than six minutes to play in the game.

Under head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles are 5-0 off a bye week. They hold the best record in the NFC alongside the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. However, Philly holds the tiebreakers so the Eagles are the first seed.

