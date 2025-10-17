Mike McDaniel makes final call on Dolphins becoming a selling team ahead of the trade deadline

The Miami Dolphins have not started the 2025 NFL season as they would have hoped. Now, many fans believe they could become a selling team, and head coach Mike McDaniel has unveiled the team’s strategy ahead of the trade deadline.

Following a 1-5 start, the Dolphins are under the spotlight. Rumors suggest they could trade several players to rebuild for the future, and Mike McDaniel has now addressed the matter directly by rejecting these reports.

“For the record, all rumors about Miami Dolphins players are baseless currently,” McDaniel said. “And that’s unfortunate. Personally, not just this year for this team, this time of year bothers me for the sake of the individual player that’s having to answer questions about his long-term journey or where he’s playing questioned on rumors or thoughts of other people.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which players could the Dolphins trade?

The Dolphins aim to start a winning streak in Week 7 against the Browns. However, if they suffer another defeat, the front office may activate the plan McDaniel is reluctant to accept: trading some of their best players.

see also Mike McDaniel sends direct warning to Dillon Gabriel ahead of Dolphins vs. Browns matchup

If the Dolphins do become a selling team, several of their stars could become attractive assets for other clubs. They have standout talent on both sides of the ball that could be used to acquire draft picks and build a stronger roster for the future.

Advertisement

Players like Bradley Chubb, Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane, Patrick Paul, or Chop Robinson could serve as key trade pieces to help the Dolphins improve long-term if their playoff hopes fade.

Advertisement

Could the Dolphins trade Tua Tagovailoa?

One name that has also been mentioned in trade rumors is Tua Tagovailoa. While he has been a solid quarterback, he has not fully met the high expectations the Dolphins had for him.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa sends clear message about Dolphins season and latest locker room controversy

However, it is highly unlikely that the Dolphins would trade Tagovailoa this year. The team views him as a reliable signal-caller who just needs to be surrounded by better talent to achieve success.