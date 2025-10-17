Trending topics:
NFL

Nick Saban slams Tua Tagovailoa for throwing Dolphins’ teammates under the bus

Nick Saban coached Tua Tagovailoa back in his Alabama days, hence he knows the quarterback's character. That's why he is shell-shocked by what the signal-caller said about his Miami Dolphins teammates.

By Bruno Milano

Nick Saban, former head coach of Alabama.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesNick Saban, former head coach of Alabama.

The Miami Dolphins are struggling right now and the fact that their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exposed many internal issues is not the best of indicators of things getting fixed. In fact, Nick Saban, former coach of the signal-caller, voiced his opinion on what happened.

Speaking to Pat McAfee, Saban said, I was really shocked that Tua did what he did, when he threw some guys under the bus. Maybe they’re not playing the way they should play, I’m not taking up for the guys, but you don’t say that about your teammate.”

Saban is a no non-sense guy, in fact, that’s one of the reasons why he is regarded as the best collegiate head coach ever. Still, he never accused any of his players of doing something wrong publicly. He knows better than that and apparently, he thought Tua knew that too.

What did Tua said?

Basically, Tua exposed that some teammates didn’t even attend players-only meetings, or that some attended but arrived late to them. He then questioned the team’s leadership. Obviously, this comment stirred the pot within the Dolphins’ building.

To be fair, Tagovailoa later apologized for his comments, but one can say the damage was already done. Once that microphone is on, everything a player said will be used for or against him. In this case, Tagovailoa’s frustration got the better of him.

Mike McDaniel speaks out after Tua Tagovailoa’s controversial comments following the Dolphins’ loss

see also

Dolphins are 1-5 and with no bright future in sight

Miami visits Cleveland this Sunday and that’s one of the fiercest defenses you can face, especially when the Browns are at home. Then they visit Atlanta, who are fighting for a playoff berth. That’s followed by a short-week encounter on Thursday Night Football against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

The NFL won’t give any freebies, but the Dolphins are in a dire situation. Tua is on the scope. Mike McDaniel is on the hot seat. Everyone in Miami is struggling and the team is more headed for a rebuild than to be considered a contender.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
