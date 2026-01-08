Mike Tomlin makes important statement about Steelers head coach job and playoff drought with Pittsburgh

Mike Tomlin led the Pittsburgh Steelers to become AFC North champions with a Week 18 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. However, that does not erase the fact that the head coach has gone nine years without a playoff win.

However, Tomlin stated that a victory over the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round would not mean anything special for the organization after the drought, since not all coaches and players carry that negative streak. For example, Aaron Rodgers.

“It’s not about the organization or myself. It’s about this collective. Quite frankly, most of these men don’t care about the last whatever years that you mentioned. Most of them are new to us and so that’s where my focus is. I’m certainly not gonna unpack my bags on the collective’s bed if you will. I’m excited about doing it and doing it this week with this collective.”

Tomlin has been on the hot seat in recent weeks and has seen firsthand how his great rival John Harbaugh has already been fired from the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers are about to reach 17 years without winning a Super Bowl, and that factor is starting to become crucial.

Despite Tomlin keeping alive one of the most impressive streaks in the NFL with 19 non-losing seasons, the lack of success in the playoffs has created frustration among the team’s fans.

When was the last Steelers playoff win?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ last playoff win was on January 8, 2017, with a 30-12 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round. Since then, Mike Tomlin has accumulated five consecutive postseason losses.

Will Mike Tomlin leave Steelers?

Mike Tomlin has not said that he intends to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers anytime soon, and there are also no signs that the team plans to fire him. However, several reports in recent days have indicated that one alternative is for the head coach to look for a new opportunity as a TV analyst, which could lead to his departure.