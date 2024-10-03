The Miami Dolphins have endured several injuries during the 2024 NFL season, but now a key player is expected to return for their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots.

The campaign has been tough for the Dolphins. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is currently on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 2, and the team’s performance has steadily declined since his absence.

In Week 4, the Dolphins lost star linebacker Jaelen Phillips for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. However, they’ve received some good news, as a key player will be available for Mike McDaniel soon.

Dolphins may have a key offensive player back to face the Patriots

Heading into the 2024 season, the Dolphins were widely considered solid contenders. However, a disappointing 1-4 record has left fans frustrated, as the team has struggled to meet expectations.

Unfortunately, injuries have been a significant issue on both offense and defense. Key players like Tua Tagovailoa, Bradley Chubb, and Jaelen Phillips have dealt with health problems, limiting their impact on the field.

Luckily, Mike McDaniel has a reason to be optimistic. Odell Beckham Jr., who was placed on the PUP list during the offseason, is now eligible to return to action for the Dolphins.

The talented wide receiver was a full participant in today’s practice, marking the second consecutive day he’s trained with the team. Beckham, who had been nursing a knee injury, is expected to make his return soon.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

“I felt pretty good,” Beckham Jr. said, via Pro Football Network. “The old guy can still run. I felt good. I think I feel obviously a bit out of football shape, but just like everything else, it comes with repetition. So just being able to get out there and run around, I don’t think people understand how much of a joy that is to be able to not even stretch and I can go out there and just take off running. You know, it’s been a long journey with me and my career. So getting able to get out there has been great.”

Will Odell Beckham Jr. play against the Patriots in Week 5?

The return of Odell Beckham Jr. is a significant boost for the Miami Dolphins. While Tua Tagovailoa remains sidelined, the wide receiver could provide much-needed support to Tyler Huntley, especially after his poor showing in Week 4.

As of now, the decision to activate Odell Beckham Jr. for Sunday’s game rests entirely with the Dolphins. However, all signs point to him seeing some minutes against their divisional rivals.

