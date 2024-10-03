A series of unfortunate events have hit the Miami Dolphins this year. Following Tua Tagovailoa‘s concussion in Week 2, the AFC East team has now lost another star player, this time for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season.
The start of the current campaign has posed several challenges for the Dolphins. A win in Week 1 against the Jaguars was a great way to begin the season, but they have since accumulated three consecutive losses that have raised alarms.
In Week 2, while facing the Bills, Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third official NFL concussion. Now, the team has lost another star player, who has confirmed he will be out for the rest of the year.
Dolphins suffer the loss of a star player for the entire 2024 season
The current campaign has taken a turn for the worse for the Dolphins since Week 2. While facing Buffalo at home, Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion, leading his team to place him on injured reserve to avoid further issues.
see also
NFL News: Tyreek Hill clears the air on sideline incident during Dolphins" ugly MNF loss
Tua’s injury has clearly affected the Dolphins. Despite having a strong roster, the absence of their star quarterback has had a noticeable impact, leading to poor performances that reflect the challenges they face.
Unfortunately, more bad news has followed. The Dolphins have now lost another star player, this time on the defensive side of the ball.
In Week 4, the Dolphins faced the Titans, suffering a tough 12-31 defeat. However, that wasn’t the only setback, as Jaelen Phillips has confirmed he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the game.
Linebacker Jaelen Phillips LB 15, Miami Dolphins – Frankfurt 01.11.2023: Miami Dolphins Pressekonferenz in Frankfurt *** Linebacker Jaelen Phillips LB 15, Miami Dolphins Frankfurt 01 11 2023 Miami Dolphins Press Conference at Frankfurt
The linebacker announced on Wednesday that he will need reconstructive surgery and will be out until the 2025 season, a major blow to Miami’s defensive unit. Emmanuel Ogbah is set to be his replacement.
What is Jaelen Phillips’ contract with the Dolphins?
Jaelan Phillips signed a four-year contract with the Miami Dolphins worth $14 million, including a $7.5 million signing bonus and $14 million fully guaranteed. This rookie deal, signed in 2021, ties Phillips to the team through the 2024 season.
see also
NFL News: Mike McDaniel issues strong warning to Dolphins players after embarrassing loss
As a first-round draft pick, Phillips’ contract also includes a fifth-year option, which the Dolphins can exercise to keep him under contract through 2025. His annual salary averages $3.5 million over the duration of the deal.
SurveyWill the Dolphins make it to playoffs this season?
Will the Dolphins make it to playoffs this season?
ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE