NFL News: Miami Dolphins could make big trade for young quarterback to replace Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are exploring all their options if Tua Tagovailoa has to retire. A surprising young quarterback might be the best option.

Tua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesTua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion in the game against the Buffalo Bills and that’s why his future in the NFL is absolutely uncertain. As a consequence, the Miami Dolphins have to make some moves as soon as possible.

Although Skylar Thompson will get the call and Tyler Huntley has been signed, the future of the franchise won’t rely in those two names. If Tua isn’t medically cleared, that roster needs a leader at quarterback.

The Dolphins were supposed to be Super Bowl favorites as a real threat to the Kansas City Chiefs with names such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. That’s why, a surprising name has emerged as a possibility.

Who will replace Tua Tagovailoa with the Dolphins?

Right now, Skylar Thompson will replace Tua Tagovailoa, but, according to a report from Dan Graziano, Bryce Young could be the chosen guy for the Miami Dolphins in the long term if there’s no medical clearance for their star quarterback.

“Surely there are teams out there willing to take on a potential reclamation player who was the first overall pick in the draft 17 months ago. The Miami Dolphins are a potential landing spot. It’s difficult to predict Tua Tagovailoa’s future in the wake of his third diagnosed concussion. But there is uncertainty in the short term and long term. Coach Mike McDaniel could potentially view Young as a player who could thrive in his quick-release offense.”

