Dolphins reportedly near blockbuster trade decision on Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa could be traded soon by the Miami Dolphins. According to a report by Jeremy Fowler, the team’s new general manager, Jon Eric Sullivan, intends to accumulate many draft picks and, to achieve that, the quarterback would be an important asset.

“The Dolphins are weighing whether to keep Tua or to move on via trade or release. He’s owed $54 million in guarantees. So, they could convert that into a signing bonus and get the cap hit down. But the prevailing theme in league circles is that new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan loves draft picks. Comes from the Green Bay Packers’ tree. He’s going to try to do whatever he can to get some more picks and that includes trading Tua and maybe even some other pieces.”

Tagovailoa had a disappointing 2025 season with 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. Mike McDaniel ended up benching him, but the QB was a key factor in the head coach being fired. Once again, owner Stephen Ross failed in his search for a franchise quarterback and remains far from contending for a Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Dolphins trade Tua Tagovailoa?

The Dolphins are leaning toward trading Tua Tagovailoa, according to what Fowler mentions. The big problem is the player’s salary, as it seems inevitable that Miami will have to absorb part of the amount for another team to be interested.

Another obstacle is Tua’s history of injuries and concussions. Fowler notes that this could lead to the Dolphins having no suitors, forcing them to decide whether to keep him on the roster or release him.

Advertisement

“Tua could be on the move. Plenty of teams need a bridge quarterback option. So, we’ll see what happens. There are also some durability concerns. We’ll see if that scares teams away.”

Advertisement