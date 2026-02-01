Dolphins have reportedly made final decision about Tua Tagovailoa and his future as starting quarterback in 2026

The Miami Dolphins appear to have already made a definitive decision regarding Tua Tagovailoa and his situation as the starting quarterback for 2026. Joel Corry notes that the quarterback will not continue with the team and that it is only a matter of when he will be released.

“The Miami Dolphins appear to have already made a definitive decision regarding Tua Tagovailoa and his situation as the starting quarterback for 2026. Joel Corry notes that the quarterback will not continue with the team and that it is only a matter of when he will be released.”

Tua did not meet expectations after receiving a historic four-year, $212 million contract. The Dolphins expected to be Super Bowl contenders but suffered a major collapse in 2025 with a 7-10 record, leading owner Stephen Ross to fire head coach Mike McDaniel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dolphins starting QB for 2026

Tua Tagovailoa would not be the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback for 2026. With a new head coach in Jeff Hafley, they will look for a new QB1 via free agency or possibly through the draft. However, the options are limited.

Malik Willis might be the starting quarterback for Dolphins

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross appears to be trusting Packers personnel to rebuild the franchise. Hafley was the defensive coordinator in Green Bay and also brought in Jon Eric Sullivan as general manager. If the plan is to bring key pieces from that team, the only missing name would be Malik Willis, who showed tremendous flashes as Jordan Love’s backup.

Advertisement