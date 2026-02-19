Dolphins could look for familiar face as new HC wants to settle amid Tua Tagovailoa’s uncertain future

The Miami Dolphins are doing plenty of moves ahead of the NFL‘s new year. However, the important part is to make sure the team has its quarterback defined as soon as possible. With Tua Tagovailoa‘s future up in the air, a report might have given the AFC East the nod to be the destination one of the most intriguing quarterback free agents.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, “Where will Willis fit? Much of it depends on the number of teams that pursue him. The Dolphins, who are now run by a pair of former Packers employees.“ And that’s true, the team’s new general manager and new head coach both come from Green Bay, so they know what Willis is capable of. However, as Florio pointed out, it depends on if the Dolphins “can wedge Willis’s contract into the cap wreckage of the Tua contract.”

The biggest names on QB free agency are 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers, and Daniel Jones, who is recovering from a torn Achilles. Hence, a name like Willis could really become one of the names to watch for this next season. If the right situation comes up, Willis could be a starter in the NFL next year. Also, the Dolphins have been making strong moves this offseason, releasing Tyreek Hill and other veteran players as Tagovailoa’s future remains unclear.

Willis made the most of his limited opportunities in Green Bay

Willis played in four games last season, although he only started one. He completed 85.7% of his passes (30/35) for 422 yards and three touchdowns to no picks. He had a 145.5 passer rating and averaged 14.1 yards per completon. Willis showed poise and effectiveness during his little time on the gridiron.

Malik Willis #2 of the Green Bay Packers.

But Willis is a dual-threat QB. Hence, it’s also imperative to look at how effective he is with his feet. He ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns averaging 5.6 yards per carry. The team that signs Willis gets a very tricky quarterback to gameplan against. The question is if he can keep his prolific level if trusted to be a starter.

Who are the other QBs on the market?

Besides Rodgers, Jones and Willis, a plethora of QBs will enter free agency or look for pastures new. Names like Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota, Joe Flacco, Tyrod Taylor, Kenny Pickett, Zach Wilson, and Jimmy Garoppolo are all free agents now. This means there will be plenty of competition.

However, it doesn’t end there. Kirk Cousins is getting released by the Falcons on March 11 or 12, which means another big name will enter the market. Also, Miami’s own Tua Tagovailoa and Cardinals’ Kyler Murray are also likely going to be released or traded. Other names like Geno Smith, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones are also worth monitoring.