Dolphins’ preference with Tua Tagovailoa revealed after Tyreek Hill release

In breaking news, the Miami Dolphins have reportedly announced their decision to part ways with Tyreek Hill, who will now be seeking new opportunities. The question on everyone’s mind is: what will happen with Tua Tagovailoa?

According to insider Jordan Schultz, who shared the news on his X account, the South Beach franchise is primarily exploring a potential trade for the QB in the short term, with releasing him as an alternative option.

While both moves could create significant buzz regarding the team’s future, the journalist also added that the Dolphins’ decision is not intended as a long-term solution—they are looking to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

With some moves coming to light, as well as the uncertainty surrounding other key figures, the only thing certain at the moment is that Miami wants to drastically reverse recent results and be contenders in the AFC East next season.

What’s Tua’s current situation?

As of early 2026, Tua Tagovailoa’s contract situation has reached a critical turning point following a coaching and front-office overhaul in Miami. Although he signed a massive four-year, $212.4 million extension in 2024, his performance decline and health concerns have led the new regime to consider moving on.

However, the financial cost of cutting him is historic: releasing Tua before June 1, 2026, would trigger a record-breaking $99.2 million dead cap hit, which would severely cripple the team’s ability to sign other players.

Consequently, the team is currently exploring trades where they would likely have to “eat” a significant portion of his $54 million fully guaranteed 2026 salary just to find a partner willing to take him.

