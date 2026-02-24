Trending topics:
What happens if Atletico Madrid win, tie or lose vs Club Brugge today in 2026 UEFA Champions League KO playoff phase leg 2?

Atletico Madrid host Club Brugge for a decisive 2026 UEFA Champions League knockout playoff second leg, with both teams vying for a spot in the Round of 16.

By Gianni Taina

Alexander Sorloth of Atletico de Madrid.
© Getty ImagesAlexander Sorloth of Atletico de Madrid.

Atletico Madrid look to secure their place in the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as they face Club Brugge in the second leg of the knockout playoffs. Following a high-scoring 3-3 draw in the opening leg in Belgium, the series remains entirely open with everything to play for at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone’s side enters the match in strong form, coming off a 4-2 victory over Espanyol in LaLiga. Atletico have typically flourished at home this season—highlighted by a dominant 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey—but they have been inconsistent in European home fixtures. Surprising league-phase losses to PSV and Bodo/Glimt serve as a warning that they cannot afford to overlook their Belgian opponents.

Club Brugge also arrive with momentum, riding a three-game winning streak in their domestic league. While the visitors only managed one away win during the Champions League league phase—a 4-1 victory over Kairat Almaty—they travel to Madrid knowing that any victory tonight would secure a historic berth in the next round.

What happens if Atletico Madrid win vs Club Brugge?

If Atletico Madrid secure a victory at home, they will advance to the Round of 16. Because the first leg ended in a draw, the margin of victory does not matter; any win tonight guarantees the Spanish side a spot in the next stage.

Giulano Simeone celebrates a goal for Atletico Madrid. (Getty Images)

Giulano Simeone celebrates a goal for Atletico Madrid. (Getty Images)

Should the score remain level at the end of regulation, the match will proceed to a 30-minute overtime period divided into two 15-minute halves. If the teams are still tied after extra time, the winner will be determined by a penalty shootout.

What happens if Atletico Madrid lose vs Club Brugge?

If Club Brugge pull off the upset and defeat Atletico Madrid in Spain, the Belgian side will advance to the Round of 16. In this scenario, Simeone’s squad would be eliminated from the competition on its home turf.

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
