Tyreek Hill is on the verge of NFL history—just a decent game against the Baltimore Ravens could solidify his place. The wide receiver is merely a few catches away from achieving an unprecedented feat never seen in the league.

There’s no doubt that Tyreek Hill is one of the best wide receivers in the entire league today. He joined the Miami Dolphins last year, and since then he has been a very reliable target for Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite missing one games due to an ankle injury, Tyreek Hill is now on the cusp of an improbable receiving feat. With just a decent performance against the Ravens, he could etch his name in the golden pages of history forever.

Tyreek Hill is 59 yards away from an impressive receiving feat

The Dolphins are grateful to have Tyreek Hill on their side. Last year, they orchestrated a blockbuster trade with the Chiefs to bring in the talented wide receiver, and this move has truly paid dividends for Miami.

Tua Tagovailoa has built a strong connection with the speedy receiver. Last year, Hill concluded the season with 1,710 receiving yards, and now it appears he might surpass that number in the final two games of the campaign.

Hill has amassed 1,641 receiving yards so far, leaving him just 59 yards shy of the 1,700 mark. A solid performance against the Ravens could easily bridge that gap, making him the first receiver in NFL history to achieve two seasons with at least 1,700 yards.

While a 2,000+ yard season for Hill appears improbable, achieving two campaigns with over 1,700 yards is still remarkable. Several players have come close to this feat, but none have managed to accomplish it thus far.

Player Best season Second-best season Calvin Johnson 1,964 yards (2012) 1,681 yards (2011) Julio Jones 1,871 yards (2015) 1,677 yards (2018) Jerry Rice 1,848 yards (1995) 1,570 yards (1986) Antonio Brown 1,834 yards (2015) 1,698 yards (2014) Tyreek Hill 1,710 yards (2022) 1,641 yards (2023 up to Week 16)

There are a few key points to note on this topic. During Hill’s tenure with Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs, his best season was in 2018, concluding the campaign with 1,479 yards. Now, he’s on the brink of potentially achieving consecutive seasons with over 1,700 yards while playing alongside Tua Tagovailoa.

On the other hand, some fans argue that the primary distinction between Hill and other mentioned players is that he had 17 games to accomplish this feat. However, Cheetah missed a game and a half due to an ankle injury, so technically, he would have achieved it within the same 16 matches.

Before the start of the 2023 NFL season, Hill expressed his primary goal: to become the first player in history with a 2,000+ yard campaign. While that milestone might not be attainable, he’s poised to be the first to achieve two seasons with over 1,700 yards, and it seems like he will.

Can Tyreek Hill break the NFL record for most receiving yards in one season?

It appears highly unlikely that Hill will reach the 2,000-yard mark this season. His ankle injury significantly impeded his progress toward this impressive milestone, and it seems he might have achieved it if not for this setback.

Hill is currently 359 yards away from that mark, and 323 yards behind the all-time receiving record held by Calvin Johnson. In the last two games against the Ravens and the Bills, the Dolphins need him to deliver exceptional performances in order to surpass Megatron.