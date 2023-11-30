Tyreek Hill has revealed a big secret: he felt jealous of the relationship between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. According to the wideout, this close bond affected him deeply, prompting his sudden departure from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last year, the Miami Dolphins decided to acquire one of the best wide receivers in the league. The AFC East team agreed to terms with the Chiefs to sign Tyreek Hill, bolstering Tua Tagovailoa’s offense with an elite player.

Hill recently disclosed that the Dolphins’ offer was highly appealing, with the Chiefs showing no intentions to match it. However, it appears that another factor contributing to the wideout’s departure was the strong relationship between Mahomes and Kelce.

Tyreek Hill hints that the Mahomes-Kelce bond led to his exit from the Chiefs

Hill’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs seems to have greatly benefited the wideout. He is currently on pace to achieve a season with over 2,000 receiving yards, potentially becoming the first player ever to reach this remarkable milestone.

Despite Patrick Mahomes’ presence as a great quarterback on the Chiefs, Hill appears to feel more at ease with Tua Tagovailoa. The wide receiver has now disclosed the reasons behind this shift in comfort.

According to the wideout, he started feeling jealous due to the strong bond that developed between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in recent years. Hill mentioned in a lighthearted manner that while the quarterback invited the tight end to his house, he wasn’t extended the same invitation.

“I was hurt,” Hill said on an appearance on the ‘RG3 and The Ones’ podcast. “Patrick, you ain’t never invited me over to your house like you did Kelce, that’s why we here where we at now. I’ve never been anybody’s side chick before. I go to KC, now I’m the side chick.”

While Hill’s comment was in jest, there’s a reason behind his mention. Currently, Kelce stands as Mahomes’ primary on-field partner. The quarterback’s challenges with his wide receivers seem to be somewhat offset by the presence of the tight end, and Mahomes deeply values having Travis by his side.

What are Tyrek Hill’s stats with the Miami Dolphins?

Tyreek Hill arrived in Miami last year to play for the Dolphins. He immediately became Tua Tagovailoa’s best target on the field, as the wide receiver has created a really strong link with the quarterback.

Having played a full season and 11 games into the 2023 campaign, Hill’s stats are remarkable. The wide receiver has amassed 207 receptions for 3,034 yards and 17 touchdowns thus far.