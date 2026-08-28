Dolphins vs Falcons: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 28, 2026

The Atlanta Falcons visit the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium for the final game of the 2026 NFL preseason. With both teams making final roster evaluations before the regular season, find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Miami Dolphins vs Atlanta Falcons Tournament NFL Preseason Date Friday, August 28, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, NFL+

How to watch Dolphins vs Falcons in the USA

The game will be available through Fubo and NFL+, giving viewers two streaming options to follow the preseason finale.

Can I watch Dolphins vs Falcons for free?

Fubo is the option to check for a 5-day free trial before watching Dolphins vs. Falcons. The platform promotes free trials for eligible new subscribers, although the length and availability can depend on the specific plan.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Falcons are treating this preseason finale differently from their first two games. Atlanta has confirmed that its starters will play against Miami, giving the coaching staff one last live evaluation before roster cuts.

The game comes just days after Michael Penix Jr. returned to full-team work, and he has been splitting first-team reps with Tua Tagovailoa. That makes the quarterback situation the clearest storyline heading into Friday night.

Cooper Rush #13 of the Atlanta Falcons (Source: Chris Carter/Getty Images)

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Penix’s return is especially significant because the third-year quarterback was expected to be Atlanta’s starter before suffering a season-ending ACL injury last November. Now fully cleared, he is competing with Tagovailoa for the job, while Cooper Rush and Jack Strand have handled most of the preseason snaps so far.

With the Falcons set to make roster decisions after this game, the finale could give the coaching staff valuable information about the quarterback hierarchy and several other position battles.

For Miami, the emphasis is also on the players trying to secure their place on the roster. The Dolphins enter the final preseason game with Malik Willis listed at quarterback, while players such as rookie wide receiver Chris Bell remain part of the evaluation process.

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Miami’s current roster includes Bell, who was selected from Louisville, along with a number of young players competing for roles before the regular season begins.

What time is the Dolphins vs Falcons match?

The Dolphins vs. Falcons game kicks off Friday, August 28, at 7:00 PM ET at Hard Rock Stadium. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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