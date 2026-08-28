Who are the starting quarterbacks for Dolphins vs Falcons today in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons meet in the 2026 NFL Preseason finale with familiar faces and a quarterback storyline adding extra intrigue to the matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons meet in the final game of the 2026 NFL preseason on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium, with both teams looking to close the summer on a strong note.

For Atlanta, the matchup carries an extra layer of intrigue because Tua Tagovailoa will face his former team while Michael Penix Jr. continues his return from a torn ACL. He is set to start, while Penix has been ruled out of the preseason finale.

Miami enters the game with Malik Willis established as its projected Week 1 starter, while Quinn Ewers and the rest of the quarterback room continue to compete for roles behind him.

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Which quarterbacks will play for the Dolphins and Falcons?

Tua Tagovailoa is set to start for the Atlanta Falcons, while the Miami Dolphins are expected to use Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers and Cam Miller at quarterback in the preseason finale.

Atlanta will not play Michael Penix Jr., who is still working his way back from a torn ACL. Tagovailoa’s appearance carries plenty of intrigue as he returns to face the Dolphins, the team that released him during the offseason.

Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons and Malik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins (Source: Carmen Mandato/Rich Storry — Getty Images)

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The Falcons plan to give him the opening snaps before turning to veteran Cooper Rush and undrafted rookie Jack Strand. Penix, meanwhile, has returned to 11-on-11 work but said playing Friday would be too soon after only three practices in that setting.

Miami’s quarterback room has a different challenge heading into the final preseason game. Willis remains the team’s projected starter, while Ewers is competing for the primary backup role after returning from a groin injury.Miller is also expected to see work, with the Dolphins still evaluating their depth before the 53-man roster deadline.