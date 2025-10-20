Drake Maye gives credit where it’s due after Patriots’ big win over Titans

The New England Patriots won their fourth consecutive game on Sunday, this time taking care of the Tennessee Titans 31-13. The Patriots improved to 5-2 and retained the top position in the AFC East.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye put up a show, going 21 of 23 for 222 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 135.9. Maye set a new franchise record with this performance, posting the highest single-game completion percentage in Patriots history (91.3%), breaking the previous record set by Tom Brady.

Maye continues to evolve week after week. He maximized every opportunity against a weak Titans defense, entering halftime with 10 completions on 11 attempts. Additionally, he completed a career-high 16 straight passes.

Drake Maye praises teammates after remarkable performance

While he’s constantly put up a show this season, Maye doesn’t forget about the people who make his job easier. Speaking with reporters after the game, the former North Carolina quarterback lauded his teammates for allowing him to perform at his best.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots walks the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

“Those guys are making plays for me. Those guys up front are blocking their butts off and in the passing game they’re going to make plays for me,” Maye said. “We’re just tryna stay ahead of the chains and I’m tryna throw to the first guy open.”

The Patriots might not be in contention this season, but they are on the right track to make life hard for the rest of the NFL. Maye is already breaking record previously held by the greatest quarterback of all time and that can only mean good things for New England.