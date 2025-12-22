Drake Maye makes major revelation after Patriots’ big Sunday Night Football win over Ravens

The New England Patriots once again showed they are built for big things this NFL season, even after many questioned their status following their most recent loss. Drake Maye delivered a stellar performance, preserving the team’s unbeaten road record by taking down the always-tough Baltimore Ravens.

The loss to the Bills at Foxborough shared a common denominator: a lack of execution in the fourth quarter, an issue that ultimately proved costly. Still, with the mindset of a winning team, a very different version of the Patriots showed up at M&T Bank Stadium.

“It was kind of a wake-up call last week — we got a chance to win the game with a game-winning drive, and this week it was like, man, let’s not have that feeling two weeks in a row,” Maye said, via Noah Trister of the Associated Press. “It was kind of the elephant in the room.”

With Sunday’s win, New England improved to a temporary record of 12–3, with just two games remaining on the schedule. The primary goal now? Taking down the No. 1 seed Broncos to secure a bye week in the upcoming playoffs.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

Is Drake Maye an MVP candidate?

In a phenomenal breakout season, Drake Maye has officially entered the NFL MVP conversation with elite-level production. Through 15 games, Maye has passed for 3,947 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only 8 interceptions, while maintaining a highly efficient 73.4 QBR.

His ability to balance aggressive downfield play with smart decision-making has transformed the Patriots into a serious AFC contender, making his case for the league’s highest individual honor nearly impossible to ignore.

Mike Vrabel on Maye’s performance

The arrival of Mike Vrabel, along with Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator, has further elevated the level Drake Maye had already shown since entering the NFL. After the win, the head coach spoke with the media and emphasized the influence the quarterback’s play has on his teammates.

“I just thought gritty. I mean he got hit. He got hit. They pressured him, or they got home when they didn’t. He just kept getting up and battling. He didn’t flinch. I think it was important for all of us to have that game, the entire team,” Vrabel said via the Patriots’ official website.

What’s next for the Patriots?

The Patriots face a critical path to securing the top seed in the AFC as they enter their final two games of the season. To claim the conference, New England must win both matchups: a Week 17 road game against the New York Jets and a regular-season finale at home against the Miami Dolphins.