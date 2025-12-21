What happens if Ravens lose against Patriots on SNF tonight in 2025 NFL Week 16?

The Baltimore Ravens are chasing a critical victory in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season when they face the New England Patriots, a matchup that carries major postseason implications for both teams. With the playoffs drawing closer, the Ravens are looking to strengthen their position, while the Patriots are equally desperate for a result that keeps their outlook favorable in a tightening AFC race.

Baltimore entered the week coming off a dominant 24-0 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens, sitting at 7-7, remain in a must-win situation with three regular-season games left, as they trail the Pittsburgh Steelers by one game in the AFC North standings. Quarterback Lamar Jackson led an offense that showed renewed balance, supported by running back Derrick Henry and a defense that controlled the game from start to finish.

On the other side, the Patriots are still reeling from a missed opportunity in Week 15. New England blew a 21-0 first-half lead and went into halftime up 24-7, only to collapse in a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Drake Maye struggled to protect the advantage late, while the defense failed to slow Josh Allen when it mattered most.

Historically, the Ravens have faced a tough challenge against the Patriots. New England leads the all-time series 11-5, including the playoffs, and holds a narrow 3-2 edge in games played in Baltimore. The rivalry has produced several defining moments, most notably Baltimore’s 28-13 win in the 2012 AFC Championship Game, a victory that paved the way for the Ravens’ second Super Bowl title.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up.

What happens if Ravens lose vs Patriots?

Despite the pressure, the Ravens still control much of their postseason destiny. They could capture a third straight AFC North title by winning out, but a loss to New England would significantly damage their playoff hopes and push a roster built to contend closer to the brink of elimination.

Baltimore could afford to drop one of its next two games and still reach the postseason. If the Steelers lose to either the Detroit Lions or the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens could fall to either the Patriots or the Green Bay Packers and remain alive in the race.

If Pittsburgh loses while Baltimore wins, the Ravens’ Week 17 trip to Green Bay would become largely irrelevant in terms of the AFC North title. Any outcome there would still set up a decisive, win-or-go-home showdown in NFL Week 18 between the Ravens and Steelers, with the division and a playoff berth on the line.