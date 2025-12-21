What happens if Patriots lose today to Ravens on SNF in Week 16 of 2025 NFL season?

The New England Patriots face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season, a matchup that carries major postseason implications for both teams. New England enters the game seeking a victory that could prove vital to securing a playoff spot and maintaining control of the AFC East race as the regular season reaches its decisive stretch.

The Patriots missed a prime opportunity to clinch the division in Week 15. After racing out to a 21–0 lead in the first half and heading into the locker room up 24–7, New England allowed momentum to swing and ultimately fell to the Buffalo Bills, a loss that tightened the standings at the top of the AFC East.

As a result, the Patriots cannot clinch the division title this weekend. At 11–3, they hold only a one-game edge over Buffalo, which keeps the race very much alive. However, New England can still secure a playoff berth in Week 16, making this matchup against Baltimore especially significant.

On the other sideline, the Ravens come in with renewed confidence. Baltimore earned a 24–0 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, snapping a two-game skid and keeping their postseason hopes alive. With its defense regaining form and momentum building, the Ravens also view this game as must-win territory.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up.

What happens if the Patriots lose against the Ravens tonight?

Even with a loss to Baltimore, the Patriots would remain atop the AFC East and in a strong position to win the division title. The Bills defeated the Cleveland Browns, so both the Patriots and the Bills would be tied at 11–4 with two NFL games remaining. New England would still hold first place based on a superior divisional record, as the Patriots currently stand at 3–1 in AFC East games compared to Buffalo’s 3–2 mark.

As long as New England wins its final two games to finish 13–4, the Patriots would clinch the division even if the Bills also win out. That scenario underscores why, despite last week’s setback, the Patriots continue to control their destiny heading into a pivotal Week 16 showdown with the Ravens.

New England’s final two games come against the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins, both divisional opponents, giving the Patriots direct control over their path to the title.