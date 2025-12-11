Trending topics:
Drake Maye speaks up on taking down the Bills for the AFC East title

New England Patriots star Drake Maye knows he has a major challenge ahead of him.

By Ernesto Cova

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesDrake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

The New England Patriots have had the easiest schedule in the entire NFL this season. That’s why some argue that their league-best 11-2 record should have an asterisk next to it.

Fair enough, but they’ve also beaten some very good teams along the way. Notably, that includes the Buffalo Bills, a team most people would agree is a contender.

The Patriots now have a chance to take down the Bills again and secure the AFC East title after their bye week. When asked about that, Drake Maye admitted it wouldn’t be as easy as it sounds.

Drake Maye knows the Bills are tough

“They’ve won the division for 5 years. We have something that we need to go take, and know it’s going to be hard to do,” Maye said, per Mike Reiss.

The Patriots used to dominate the division during the Tom Brady era. They haven’t been much of a contender since the legendary quarterback left the premises.

Of course, that’s not to say that they’re back to their contending ways, and they still need to prove themselves against the best. However, they’re clearly trending in the right direction.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
