Drake Maye has one pitch to recruit MLB free agents to Boston

Football is king, and everybody in Boston is raving about the 11-2 New England Patriots right now. Nevertheless, the Winter Meetings are also upon us, and the Boston Red Sox are also the talk of the hour in town.

The Red Sox didn’t have the best season, and they will reportedly be very aggressive in free agency to straighten the course of the ship. They will need as much help as they can get to do so.

With that in mind, Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye made sure to do his part to help the team. In his latest radio appearance, he made a strong pitch to lure stars to Boston.

Drake Maye is recruiting MLB stars to Boston

“The way this city and the New England area embraces sports, and professional sports players, is one of the cool things I’ve been a part of,” he said on WEEI Afternoons. “Watching them embrace me and embrace my teammates and some of the other athletes, and how beloved some of the famous guys – Big Papi and some of the greats. Tatum right now, Pasta with the Bruins. It’s been really cool for me. I think it’s the greatest sports city in the country.”

QB Drake Maye of the New England Patriots (2025)

“It’s 24/7 caring about their teams and us, the Bruins, the Celtics, and the Red Sox. They care a great deal about us. I think it’s the city of champions. That’s what they say. We try to prove it and the fans take it well,” he added.

Playing in Boston isn’t for everybody, but with the way they take care of their own and the Red Sox’s rich history, some are more than willing to embrace that tough challenge.