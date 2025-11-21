Drake Maye takes cheeky dig at Stefon Diggs over WR injury

Drake Maye took a playful jab at Stefon Diggs ahead of the New England Patriots duel against the Cincinnati Bengals. The wide receiver revealed on Wednesday that he broke his finger a couple of weeks ago, noting that Maye’s way of throwing the ball has helped him with the injury.

“I broke my finger like a couple weeks ago,” Diggs told reporters. “So, I was just telling (Drake Maye), ‘Hey, I love the way you throw the ball.’ I really appreciate it. Just because he has that touch.”

The Patriots will try to improve to 10-2 with a win on Sunday. They are looking great on the field, and the chemistry continues to build, especially between their offensive stars.

Drake Maye says Stefon Diggs is “dramatic”

When asked about Diggs’ injury, Maye didn’t miss his chance to playfully diss his teammate, calling him “dramatic” for the way he reacts whenever he gets hit.

QB Drake Maye of the New England Patriots (2025)

“Stef’s probably dramatic,” Maye said with a smirk. “Every time he gets hit he lays on the ground and acts like he just got hit by an 18-wheeler or something. So he’s — No, he’s awesome. I think just try to throw a catchable ball. That goes with being accurate. He’s (Diggs) awesome. He’s got great hands, one of the best hands I’ve seen. He’s effortless catching it. When it gets cold out, he likes catching more with his body. But when the lights are on he’s got one of the best games in the league.”

New England has become one of the biggest stories of the season, and if they continue to play this way, the rest of the AFC will have issues moving past them.