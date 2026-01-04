Tom Brady reportedly eyes former Patriots coaches for Raiders with Pete Carroll seemingly out

When Tom Brady bought a minority ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders, he never thought what was coming. Born to be a winner, and developed into the greatest NFL player of all time, the now-owner doesn’t like losing one bit. Hence, he is already looking for a change that might include bringing former New England Patriots coaches and relieve Pete Carroll from his duties.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported last January that the Raiders where “Tom’s show now”. Given that 90% of his GOAT status came as part of the New England Patriots, it’s not a coincidence that Brady is looking for former coaches of his to come into the building. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Brady would try to poach now-Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores as the head coach. He would also like to bring Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator.

Flores and Brady are said to have an incredible relationship. The no non-sense mentality of the coach fits perfectly with Brady. Flores was the Miami Dolphins head coach from 2019 to 2021. However, he spent time in different roles with the Patriots from 2004 to 2018.

Flores would take matters on the defense and culture

A strong character, Flores will bring a new culture to a team that desperately needs it. He will also bring defensive stability, given the fact that he is one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL. His record as a head coach is 24-25, but his Dolphins tenured was marked by outside noise and controversy where he was unfairly treated by the franchise.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores of Minnesota Vikings

As for the offense, Brian Daboll would be ideal. Daboll made his name by transforming Josh Allen from a raw product into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Daboll had two stints on the Patriots prior to that. From 2000 to 2006, and then from 2013 to 2016. After the Bills, he took head coaching duties on the Giants where he won coach of the year, but then the team went spiraling down. His record on the Giants was 20-40. However, as an OC, he is excellent.

Daboll could be useful if the Raiders draft a quarterback

While it seems like Pete Carroll won’t come back for another season, another figure on the spotlight is veteran QB Geno Smith. With rumors saying the Raiders would like to draft Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza at the quarterback position. Mendoza has ability and raw skill but needs to develop, just as Allen a few years ago. The Raiders, and Brady, would count on Daboll to shape Mendoza into a certified franchise quarterback.

That would effectively mean the end for Geno Smith. The 35-year-old had a very underwhelming season, where he led the NFL in interceptions, throwing almost as much picks as he did touchdowns.