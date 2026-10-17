Patriots QB Drake Maye uses NBA comparison to highlight A.J. Brown’s playmaking influence

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye drew a comparison between A.J. Brown's anticipated return from injury in the 2026 NFL season and playmaking in the NBA.

The New England Patriots are coming off an inconsistent 3-2 start to the 2026 NFL season, a stretch also marred by an injury to A.J. Brown. However, quarterback Drake Maye understands the major impact the wideout can provide upon his return, drawing a comparison to situations seen in the NBA.

Brown returned to practice this week, making strong progress, as he will not be on injured reserve for Week 6. That opens the door for him to suit up on Sunday, which prompted an analogy from Maye regarding the receiver’s return.

“I think you see it in the NBA; it’s probably the closest thing that I can think of,” Maye said earlier this week, per ESPN. “When they start doubling the best player once they get past half court, then they’re just leaving a corner 3 open or leaving a guy open for a dunk. So it’s kind of like playing receiver with a guy like that. We’ve got a lot of guys that have made plays now, so it’s going to be tough on defenses. But I know we’ve got a tough challenge this week, so looking forward to it.”

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A.J. Brown activated alongside other roster moves

The team announced Saturday that it activated wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) off injured reserve, while also elevating safety Elliott Davison from the practice squad and releasing running back Hassan Haskins.

AJ Brown of New England Patriots.

Brown, the Patriots‘ marquee offseason addition, caught three passes in the regular-season opener before suffering a high ankle sprain early in the third quarter.

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Brown—whom the Patriots acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick—was subsequently placed on injured reserve, sidelining him for the next four games.

Brown enters the game carrying a questionable designation after remaining limited throughout practice all week. With the transaction, the Patriots’ 53-man roster is now full. Offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, who returned to practice this week after suffering an ankle injury during the preseason, was not activated. The team has two more weeks to activate him before his NFL season ends.

Key takeaways

Drake Maye used an NBA comparison to describe A.J. Brown’s playmaking influence.

used an NBA comparison to describe A.J. Brown’s playmaking influence. A.J. Brown was activated off injured reserve by the New England Patriots on Saturday.

off injured reserve by the New England Patriots on Saturday. A questionable designation is carried by A.J. Brown heading into Week 6.