Drake Maye’s key weapon on the Patriots delivers strong self-criticism after the loss in Super Bowl LX

The hope was high, but so too was the disappointment after the defeat. The New England Patriots never found their rhythm in the game and ended up falling decisively, 29‑13, to the Seahawks. in the Super Bowl LX. In this way, Drake Maye’s team was left without the glory they had sought.

Throughout the season, Kayshon Boutte emerged as one of the primary targets constantly sought by his quarterback. Last night at Levi’s Stadium, that connection was nowhere to be seen. While the WR acknowledges the opposing defense, he knows that New England could have done a bit more on the field.

“I said they played well, I wouldn’t discredit that,” he said once the game concluded, after a reporter asked what made Seattle’s defense so good. “But I think as an offense we left opportunities out there too, as I said, they did everything we expected them to do, we just didn’t execute.”

It’s clear that the pre-game analysis done by the Seahawks to counter the Patriots’ attacks paid off. From the very first snap, Macdonald’s team showed clear superiority—something that ultimately carried through to the final score.

Kayshon Boutte #9 of the New England Patriots.

A night to forget

The Patriots’ offensive unit endured a total meltdown under the bright lights, failing to generate any meaningful momentum throughout the contest. Kayshon Boutte was virtually erased from the game plan, hauling in a lone 21-yard reception despite being targeted five times.

Much of that inefficiency fell on the shoulders of Drake Maye, whose erratic play led to three costly giveaways, including two picks and a lost ball. The pocket collapsed constantly, leaving the young signal-caller completely exposed as Maye was sacked six times by the Seahawks in a truly dismal showing.