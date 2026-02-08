Trending topics:
Patriots QB Drake Maye sacked seven times by Seahawks: What’s the record in a Super Bowl?

Drake Maye struggled under pressure against the Seattle Seahawks, and the New England Patriots’ QB was sacked multiple times during the Super Bowl LX.

By Matías Persuh

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesDrake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

The night was extremely disastrous from start to finish for Drake Maye. The New England Patriots’ QB was sacked seven times by the Seattle Seahawks, which was one of the main reasons for his team’s struggles in Super Bowl LX.

This negative record wasn’t the worst, as it tied two other quarterbacks who also struggled in this stage. Bengals QB Joe Burrow (Super Bowl LVI) and Roger Staubach (Super Bowl X) share the record for being sacked the most times in a single Super Bowl game, with both QBs being taken down also seven times.

The line that was supposed to protect Maye throughout all four quarters completely broke down, and the former North Carolina player struggled in every way. Surely, this will be a statistic to keep in mind moving forward.

This weakness was a constant in Foxborough throughout the campaign, even despite reaching this title game. It was even more exacerbated against an elite defense like Seattle’s.

Drake Maye New England Patriots

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

The end of the Patriots’ dream

In a dominant defensive masterclass, the Seattle Seahawks secured the Super Bowl LX title by overwhelming the New England Patriots in a 29–13 victory. Seattle’s top-ranked scoring defense was the deciding factor, suffocating Drake Maye with a relentless pass rush that included three sacks and multiple forced turnovers.

The defensive unit officially broke the game open when cornerback Devon Witherspoon recorded a strip-sack, allowing linebacker Uchenna Nwosu to return the fumble 45 yards for a touchdown.

By pairing this explosive defensive scoring with a Super Bowl-record five field goals from Jason Myers, the Seahawks neutralized New England’s offense for nearly the entire game to claim their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

