NFL

Drake Maye, Patriots outplayed by Seahawks in Super Bowl LX: Funniest memes and reactions

Amid the flurry of big plays and surprising turns, Drake Maye and the Patriots found themselves at the center of viral reactions, as fans and social media lit up with sharp, hilarious takes.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots during the Super Bowl XL.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesDrake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots during the Super Bowl XL.

The clash between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl LX has taken on a life of its own beyond the scoreboard. As Seattle built an early edge and defensive plays dominated the narrative, social platforms lit up with commentary that blended humor and disbelief.

At the heart of the online reaction has been Drake Maye, whose performance — under relentless pressure and amidst spirited Seahawks defense — became a central talking point as memes, reactions and viral posts proliferated across threads and feeds late into the night.

What might have been typical Super Bowl chatter instead morphed into a cultural moment, with fans and observers alike using wit and sharp takes to process the NFL game’s twists. From playful jabs to shared punchlines, these reactions now form an unexpected side story to the showdown itself.

Super Bowl XL: Viral memes and fan reactions

ariadna pinheiro
