Eagles GM Howie Roseman says AJ Brown is still a part of the roster despite picking Makai Lemon in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles were so in love with wide receiver Makai Lemon, that they traded up to get him. Everyone thought this was the unofficial way for them to say goodbye to AJ Brown. However, general manager Howie Roseman is not confirming any rumors about the exit of their star wideout.

Speaking to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Roseman said “A.J. is a member of the Eagles. We don’t have any trades that have been made, or that are done.” Now, at face value, that is true, but rumors have been flying about a potential trade of AJ Brown to the Patriots post June 1st.

Roseman is also a devious guy. He constantly swerves the media or even other front offices in the NFL. He is very careful with words, and that’s what makes him one of the best general managers in the league.

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Reading between the lines, AJ Brown is all but gone

While Roseman may not want to admit it just yet, AJ Brown is getting traded after June 1st. If not, picking Makai Lemon in the 2026 NFL Draft makes no sense. The Eagles already had Devonta Smith, Hollywood Brown, Dontayvious Wicks and many more on the roster. If AJ Brown was staying, there was little to no need for Lemon.

Makai Lemon of the USC Trojans speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Draft Combine.

In fact, the Eagles had to bogart the Steelers to get Lemon. Between the lines, Roseman’s words are more of a “he’s gone, just not yet,” more than an “AJ Brown is staying with us.” It’s a mere formality before the trade is made official.

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Roseman is a draft master

Roseman is an aggressive, clever, visionary general manager. He is always a step ahead. This draft was just another prove of that. If Roseman is at the helm, the Eagles will likely remain relevant in the NFL. He drafts way too good, but he also trades incredibly well in draft season.