Steelers, Omar Khan labeled as ‘losers’ of NFL Draft after Eagles steal WR Makai Lemon

Draft night rarely unfolds quietly, but what happened between the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles, and wide receiver Makai Lemon quickly turned into one of the most talked-about moments of the first round. Holding the No. 21 overall pick, the Steelers and general manager Omar Khan appeared confident that their target would still be available, especially with the Dallas Cowboys sitting just ahead and not widely expected to select Lemon.

That confidence led to a bold move from Khan, who picked up the phone and called Lemon before the selection was official. Cameras captured the moment, creating what seemed like a feel-good scene, until everything unraveled in real time. In a stunning twist, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman jumped in, executed a last-second trade with his NFC East rival, and snatched Lemon off the board.

The fallout was immediate. The Steelers were left scrambling, ultimately pivoting to Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor. The optics were brutal: a missed target, a premature call, and a nationally televised moment that made the organization look unprepared. For many, it was enough to label Pittsburgh as one of the biggest losers of the night, especially with the spotlight of a home-hosted event intensifying the embarrassment.

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Why did the Steelers miss on Makai Lemon?

There’s no denying that Omar Khan came out of the situation looking exposed. In a league where timing and discretion are everything, making that call before the pick was secured opened the door for exactly the kind of disruption that followed. Whether it was overconfidence or a misread of the board, the sequence will likely be remembered as a cautionary tale for draft-night discipline.

Still, the on-field implications tell a more nuanced story. Max Iheanachor may not have been the flashy selection fans expected, but he fills a very real need. With concerns growing around Broderick Jones and a potentially serious neck injury, the Steelers suddenly have legitimate questions along the offensive line. Iheanachor brings size, versatility, and developmental upside, qualities that could prove critical sooner rather than later.

There’s also a plausible path to immediate impact. The team could shift Troy Fautanu to the left side while inserting Iheanachor in the right side, creating a reshaped front that prioritizes stability and protection. It’s not the headline-grabbing outcome Pittsburgh envisioned, but it may end up being a necessary one. The perception of failure is loud right now, but whether the Steelers truly lost this moment will only be decided over time.